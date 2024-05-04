Police deny involvement in alleged deportation of Osun indigenes from Lagos

The Lagos State Police command says it was not involved in the alleged eviction of Nigerians from the state to Osun.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the state’s police public relations officer, in a statement on Saturday noted that, “the news making the rounds that the “Nigerian Police…Pack Residents…to Osun,” the Lagos State Police Command wishes to clarify that it is not aware, neither was it part, of any such operation.”

According to him, “The Command, in keeping with its mandates of prevention and detection of crime, conducts raids of black spots from time to time, and promptly arraigns only culpable suspects in courts of competent jurisdiction in the state after a thorough screening of the people raided.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Adegoke Fayoade, mni assures the good people of Lagos State that the Command would continue to prioritize their safety and security at all times.”

Some media outlets had earlier reported that the Nigerian police on orders of Lagos government packed hundreds of residents into long buses and returned to Osun, with warning that they should remain in their state.

An online Newspaper, Sahara Reporters had quoted one of the youths to have said he was taken away by the Nigerian policemen at his place of work on Friday afternoon.

He said the law enforcement agents parked young people from Ajah, TBS and Island areas of the state and gathered them inside an uncompleted building at the Makoko police station before moving them to a forest in Ilesha town in Osun State.

He said there were about five luxurious buses filled with the youth that were taken to Osun State in the company of policemen.

“We were arrested around 10pm yesterday and they dropped us at Ilesha in Osun State inside the bus and told us we should go and they even threatened to shoot a gun. We were arrested by police ifficers, they took us from Makoko police station to Elemoro and we were taken from Elemoro to Osun. We were plenty. It is about five luxurious buses. We were plenty. They told us that we were arrested because they wanted us to go back to our states,” SR reporters quoted him to have said.

“They parked people from Ajah, Ibeju Lekki, TBS, Agarawu, and Island. We were kept inside one uncompleted building inside the cell.

“Police officers followed us. They were the ones that even dumped us inside the forest. One of the officers wore a police uniform while others were task force jackets,” he added.

News continues after this Advertisement