Osun taskforce on petrol scarcity raids petrol stations

The Special Taskforce set up by Osun State Government to monitor the scarcity of petroleum products on Thursday raided filling stations in Osogbo Federal Constituency.

The Taskforce led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye went round filling stations in Osogbo, Ifón, Ilobu to ensure that marketers do not hoard products while people suffer from petrol scarcity.

The team which consists of Commissioner for Government House and Protocol, Honourable Soji Ajeigbe, Commissioner for Youths, Hon. Moshood Olagunju, has two Special Advisers to the Governor, Hon. Babatunde Badmus and Alhaji Nurudeen Emiloju, as members.

News continues after this Advertisement

At Muhy International Investment filling station located Ayekale, Osogbo, the committee ordered the manager to start dispensing as it was discovered to be hoarding about 800 litres in its PMS tank.

Addressing the petrol marketers and members of the public waiting to buy Petrol products, Hon. Soji Ajeigbe appreciated the managers of the filling stations that were seen dispensing the products.

According to him, the Taskforce was not out to shut down or witch-hunt any petroleum marketer but to ensure that any station found hoarding the product start dispensing the products immediately to members of the public.

The team also took time to address members of the public on the need to be orderly and law-abiding, assuring that the state government is doing everything possible to facilitate more allocation of PMS to the state from the depots in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Members of the public who were happy at the activities of the Taskforce were full of appreciation for the state government for being responsive to the public cries.

It was carnival-like from Agunbelewo where okada riders started following the taskforce from one filling station to another as those who were not selling before started dispensing the products ahead of the taskforce’s visit to their stations.

Parts of the stations visited include Major and Independent marketers as well as NNPC retail stations in Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun and Orolu local Governments.

Members of the Taskforce include Honourable Niyi Olaniyan, S A policy Coordination, and security agents

News continues after this Advertisement