Armed men suspected to be operatives of Ebube Agu, a regional security outfit, on Wednesday night, abducted and tortured Abia Onyike, a former commissioner for information in Ebonyi State and critic of Dave Umahi, governor of the state, in Abakaliki.

Onyike, who is the director of media and publicity, AnyiChuks Grassroots Support Organisation, the support group of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, was whisked away by the gunmen in front of a pharmacy store where he had gone to purchase drugs, and taken to a building where he was tortured before being told it was a mistaken identity.

Narrating the ordeal to our correspondent on Wednesday night, Onyike said, “I went out to purchase drugs to treat malaria as I’m not feeling well, and as I was about to come down from my vehicle, I was accosted by Ebube Agu operatives.

“They forced me back into my vehicle, jumped in and forced to drive to their office. When we got there, they stripped me down to my boxers and started torturing me. They asked me to face up as they were torturing me. They tortured me for over 30 minutes and of a sudden, their commander asked them to stop.

“They stopped and the commander told me to put on my clothes. After I put the clothes on, he asked them to return my materials which they had seized, such as my phone, my ATM and the little money I had on me. Then, they took me to another office where they kept me for about an hour.

“I was there when another commander came in and asked them to give me my car keys. We went to my car and he asked to drive; that he’s escorting me home. I followed him as he drove. When we got close to my house, he stopped and told me it was a case of mistaken identity.

“Surprisingly, after he left, a policeman came up to me and said he’s the DPO of Ekeaba division, and that the Commissioner of Police sent him to ensure that I was released. He said he was ready to escort me to buy the drugs if I still wanted to.”

SP Chris Anyanwu, the spokesperson for the Ebonyi State police command could not yet be reached for comment.