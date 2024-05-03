Uzo Uwani attacks: We’ll no longer tolerate killing of Ndigbo by herdsmen – ADF

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has demanded an end to the killing of people of Igbo extraction by assailants identified as herdsmen, warning that such would no longer be tolerated.

“We, AlaIgbo Development Foundation (ADF) condemn these recurring decimal of invasions by violent and armed herdsmen in Nigeria and in particular; AlaIgbo,” the organisation said in a statement by Chukwuemeka Obinwugo, its National Publicity Secretary, in response to the latest killing of at least four persons in Uzo Uwani, Enugu State by the herders.

“The recent invasion that occured on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Ugwuijero Village in Nimbo Community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area must be condemned and the perpetrators arrested to face the full weight of the law.

“Indeed the unwillingness and inability of governments at all levels to ensure supremacy of law and respect for human rights puts our nation building in jeopardy.

“As we all know if the government fails to protect the lives and property of her citizens, the SOCIAL CONTRACT evaporates and definitely the citizens will have no choice than to activate self defense mechanisms.”

The organisation called on President Bola Tinubu to take action to forestall any further occurrence, while calling on South East governors to transcend partisan politics and face governance squarely and constructively engage all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the law banning open grazing in South East geopolitical zone is enforced.

“Consequently, we in ADF herein call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate steps to address the excesses of these non-law abiding herdsmen in Nigeria and ensure that their criminalities are addressed to deter others,” the statement added.

“Furthermore, we also call on the South East Governors to transcend partisan politics and face governance squarely and constructively engage all relevant stakeholders to ensure that our law; banning open grazing in South East geopolitical zone is enforced.

“We can no longer tolerate this senseless killings of Nigerians and Ndi Igbo in particular.”

Commiserates with Peter Mbah

“Finally, We commiserate with Enugu state government led by Governor Peter Mba, families of the victims, citizens of the Ugwuijero Village and the entire Nimbo Community over the unprovoked invasion that took place on April 28, 2024.

“We commend the Enugu state governor for his prompt visit to the community for an on-the-spot assessment of this criminal act as well as His Excellency’s marching orders to hunt these assailants and allow the course of law to follow.”

