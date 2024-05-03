NGX announces exit of Cyril Eigbobo as CFO, appoints Chinelo Emeh in acting capacity

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Cyril Eigbobo from the Company effective 29th April 2024.

In light of the above, the Company has appointed Messrs. Chinelo Emeh as its Acting Group Chief Financial Officer.

Chinelo Emeh is an accomplished finance expert and a highly skilled chartered accountant with extensive experience spanning more than a decade in financial reporting and control. She was the Acting Head of Finance at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), a subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

News continues after this Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement