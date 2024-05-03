Connect with us

Business

NGX announces exit of Cyril Eigbobo as CFO, appoints Chinelo Emeh in acting capacity
Advertisement

Business

FCMB Group Plc declares final dividend of 50 kobo to shareholders in FY 2023

Business

Cadbury Nigeria Plc reports N7.32bn loss in Q1 2024

Business

Nigeria now effectively a failed state - Donald Duke

Business

UBA champions youth empowerment through graduate programme

Business

Fidelity Bank records a 120.1% PBT growth to N39.5bn in Q1 2024

Business

Nigeria has lost passion for fighting for what is right - Awoyemi

Business

Court okays issuance of contempt notice on CBN Gov

Business

Shehu Sani celebrates arrest of Kaduna-Abuja train attack mastermind

Business

Gov Otti approves 'Dig Once Policy to regulate telecom, public utilities assets

Business

NGX announces exit of Cyril Eigbobo as CFO, appoints Chinelo Emeh in acting capacity

Published

3 mins ago

on

NGX announces exit of Cyril Eigbobo as CFO, appoints Chinelo Emeh in acting capacity

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc has notified Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the exit of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Mr. Cyril Eigbobo from the Company effective 29th April 2024.

In light of the above, the Company has appointed Messrs. Chinelo Emeh as its Acting Group Chief Financial Officer.

Chinelo Emeh is an accomplished finance expert and a highly skilled chartered accountant with extensive experience spanning more than a decade in financial reporting and control. She was the Acting Head of Finance at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), a subsidiary of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *