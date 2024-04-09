Holiday bazaar as FG declares Thursday additional work free day to celebrate Eid-El-Fitr

Connect with us

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024, as additional public holiday to commemorate Eid-El-Fitr.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, shared on the ministry’s X account on Tuesday morning.

“The Federal Government has approved Thursday, April 11, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive”, the statement said.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had earlier Sunday declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

 

