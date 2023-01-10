Dr. Alex Otti, the governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, has advised residents of the state yet to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs) to ensure they do that in order to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming general election.

Otti said the PVCs are the only weapons the people of Abia need to change the “bad leadership” that has imposed itself on the state and its people in the last 23 years.

The frontline governorship candidate spoke on Sunday as a special guest at the Annual Prayer Summit of the Assemblies of God Church, Aba District Headquarters, Clifford Road.

“Your PVC is a tool that you can use to elect the right candidate. You can say enough is enough using your PVC at the poll,” Otti told the congregation.

The renowned economist and top banker who attended the event in company of his wife, Mrs. Priscilla Otti, and some other Labour Party candidates in the state, reminded the congregation that the 2023 election was less than two months away and urged the parishioners to vote LP candidates at both the federal and state levels.

He said: “In less than two months time, we shall have the opportunity to elect Mr. Peter Obi as the president of Nigeria in the Presidential election. Then on the 11th of March, we shall make history. The time is now for us to rescue our dear state from the hands of those that have held her down for far too long”.

The LP standard bearer in Abia said the party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, remains the only candidate with character and commitment to transform Nigeria from a consumption to a production based economy, calling on the congregation to vote for him.

In the same vein, he asked the ecstatic worshippers to vote all Labour Party candidates in Abia State, including the governorship, National and State assembly elections.

Also on Dr. Otti’s entourage to the event were Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu, the Labour Party Senatorial candidate for Abia South; Abia State House of Assembly candidates in Aba, Hon. Ucheonye Steven and Hon. Destiny Nwagbara and a host of other LP and Alex Otti campaign organisation officials.