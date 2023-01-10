Politicians trying to smear our DG's image, DSS alleges

The Department of State Services (DSS) says there is a plot by some unnamed politicians to smear Yusuf Bichi, its director-general, and some of its key officials.

Peter Afunanya, the DSS spokesperson, in a statement on Tuesday, said the politicians are waging war against “the service’s uncompromising stance on some critical governance and policy issues”.

According to Afunanya, politicians are using civil and non-governmental organisations to discredit Bichi.

The DSS asked the public to “be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG”.

Afunanya said: “Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries and features to malign the DG, his family and select officials of the Service.

“The Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.

“However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gang to undermine the Service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.

”It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.”