Gov Otti, Amaechi visit late Ogbonnaya Onu's family, condoles wife
Published

2 hours ago

on

Gov Otti, Amaechi visit late Ogbonnaya Onu's family, condoles wife

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, alongside Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of the State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia (January 1992 – November 1993), and erstwhile Minister of Science and Technology, died April 11, 2024, at a hospital in Abuja.

Governor Otti signing the condolence register during the visit.

Governor Otti signing the condolence register during the visit.

Governor Otti had immediately after the death was announced commiserated with the family through a statement issued by his office.



The Governor was accompanied on the visit by Amaechi and his Principal Secretary, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu.

Governor Otti, the late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu's widow, Chinyere, and daughter, Nwakaku.

Governor Otti, the late Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu’s widow, Chinyere, and daughter, Nwakaku.

 



