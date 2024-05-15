Gov Otti, Amaechi visit late Ogbonnaya Onu’s family, condoles wife

Abia State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, alongside Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of the State, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia (January 1992 – November 1993), and erstwhile Minister of Science and Technology, died April 11, 2024, at a hospital in Abuja.

Governor Otti had immediately after the death was announced commiserated with the family through a statement issued by his office.

The Governor was accompanied on the visit by Amaechi and his Principal Secretary, Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu.

