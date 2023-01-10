2023 election will hold as planned, FG counters INEC

The federal government of Nigeria has maintained that no threat from any quarter can stop the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, stated this in response to claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the elections might not be held in some states due to security threats by non-state actors.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Information minister made clear that no amount of threat could stop the election as planned.

The minister said: “Let me use this opportunity to respond to inquiries from the media over a widely-circulated report, credited to an INEC official, that the 2023 general elections face a serious threat of cancellation due to insecurity.

“The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change thatposition.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in apeaceful atmosphere. Therefore, there is no cause for alarm,” Mohammed stated.