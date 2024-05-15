Two YPP house of assembly members defect to Labour Party, visit Gov Otti

Two members of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the Abia State House of Assembly have detected to the ruling Labour Party (LP) in the State.

The defected members, Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu, representing Osisioma North State Constituency and Hon. Fine Ahuama, representing Osisioma South State Constituency, said leaving their former party will enable them join the Governor in deepening democracy at the grassroots for the benefit of their constituents.

Honourables Nwogu and Ahuama spoke on Tuesday evening, when they visited Governor Otti at the Presidential Lodge inside the Government House, Umuahia. They were led on the visit by the House Majority Leader, Hon. Uchenna Okoro, representing Arochukwu State Constituency on the platform of Labour Party.

Receiving the new entrants into Labour Party, Governor Otti, while not expressing surprise, said that the two former members of YPP had always supported his administration right from inception, not minding their political affiliation.

The Governor, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, noted that his administration has a different approach to governance, anchored on transparency, service and merit as evident in the confirmation of a non-Abian as a Permanent Secretary in the Abia State civil service. He assured the new members of equal opportunity with old members of the party.

“One thing that I have assured members of the House of Assembly, is that because we are running a transparent kind of leadership, we will never come to you with anything untoward. We don’t have anything to hide because we are working for our people.

“Like I told them in Rivers State (where he commissioned a road project), when you are governing people and they’re not happy there’s something wrong with the leadership, this is because the essence of governance is stewardship, and I am happy because my people are happy,” Governor Otti said.

While announcing that the Labour Party will provide a level play ground for all, Governor Otti urged the lawmakers to work towards emptying the entire Osisioma people into the party for greater democracy dividends.

“So, I want to welcome you on behalf of our great party. I want to reassure you that this step is going to be one of the best decisions you have made.

“Our party has something peculiar, there’s nothing different between the old and new members, you are going to enjoy the privilege every member is enjoying. The Labour Party provides a level playing field for everybody, so you’ve come to the right place,” Governor Otti assured them.

He congratulated them for the bold step taken, adding that he is looking forward to receiving the Governorship candidate of the YPP Chief Enyinnaya Nwafor soon.

Earlier, while presenting the two decampees to the Governor, the leader of the House, Hon. Uchenna Okoro, said the two former YPP lawmakers had earlier during plenary announced their defection into the Labour Party, on account of the service-oriented leadership style of Governor Otti. He congratulated them for their courage.

In their speeches, the new Labour Party family members informed the Governor that they had earlier during plenary announced their defection into the Labour Party because of his monumental achievements in office. They pointed to the coming to life of the Geometric Power and several road projects that Governor Otti had executed in their constituencies in Osisioma, and the recently flagged-off Osisioma-Ekeakpara Road, which is one of the signature projects of the Governor in the area.

Governor Otti was joined by some members of his cabinet, including the Chief of Staff, Dr. Caleb Ajagba; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Sir Uzor Nwachukwu; Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu; and Special Adviser on Monitoring and Evaluation, Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor, to receive the House members.

