'Exemplary Role Model', Osun CoS, Akinleye Eulogises Deji Adeleke on birthday
Women are times three more likely to have HIV than men – NACA

Customs observes Nigeria-Niger Republic border ahead of reopening

Onanuga says UAE hasn't lifted visa restriction on Nigerians

Seven 'Yahoo Boys' jailed in Ogun, Oyo

Herbert Wigwe: More trouble for Pastor Adeboye

Experts warn against consumption of herbal concoctions, low quality water, food

Residents flee as bandits kill soldier, others in Benue attacks

Road traffic crashes soared by 24.23% in Q4 2023

PIN announces Ajegunle Legacy Project Award and Scholarship winners

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye has described the patriarch of Adeleke dynasty, Dr. Deji Adeleke as a father whose exemplary life is worthy of emulation, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in congratulatory message issued in Osogbo on Wednesday, described Dr. Adeleke as a man who has dedicated himself to the growth of humanity.

According to him, as a leading figure in the society, Dr. Adeleke has demonstrated his commitment towards making life impactful to his people, examples of which he is replicating in Osun state through good governance embedded in the current administration led by his younger brother, Ademola Adeleke.

Akinleye said Dr. Adeleke’s humility made him stand out in the speheres of life.

“Your humility is second to none. I am happy to be one of your sons who passed through your tutolage. You have set a standard for us your followers, you taught us how to be humane and do all we could to better the lots of humanity. I am happy as you grow in age and fervently pray for God’s favour in all your endeavours.

“I, on behalf of my family and political associates, I celebrate you sir. I am fortunate to identify with you on this special day of yours, odoodun ni Sapo n ruwe, e o dagba, eo dogbo. Happy birthday and many happy returns of the day to you sir, Congratulations daddy.”

