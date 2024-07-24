Celine Dion charges $2m to perform one song at Olympic ceremony

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion is set to earn $2 million (approximately N3 billion) for a one-off comeback performance at the 2024 Olympics.

TMZ reports that the singer will earn $2 million for her performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games on Friday, July 26, 2024.

This news follows the singer’s appearance at the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris ahead of her performance on Friday.

Celine earlier expressed her long-standing dream of returning to Paris and seeing the Eiffel Tower again.

According to reports, the 56-year-old had taken a break from her career following her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, SPS, a rare neurological disorder.

She made her first public appearance recently at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.

