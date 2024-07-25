Connect with us

Headlines

JUST IN: Tinubu, APC govs hold closed-door meeting as protest looms
Advertisement

Headlines

N70,000 minimum wage applies to domestic workers, Akpabio says

Headlines

Protest allegation ploy to arrest Peter Obi - Media team

Headlines

FG obtains over $751m from $1.5bn recently approved World Bank loan

Headlines

Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Service

Headlines

Enugu gov hosts PDP governors, other party leaders

Headlines

Osun SSG, Igbalaye distributes N15m grant, enrols 500 elderly in health insurance

Headlines

Osun Govt, ICPC Sign MoU to foster culture of integrity, accountability in governance

Headlines

Osun: Adeleke warns against construction without adherence to building plans

Headlines

Ecobank advises Nigerian businesses to take advantage of its Single Market Trade Hub

Headlines

JUST IN: Tinubu, APC govs hold closed-door meeting as protest looms

Published

4 hours ago

on

JUST IN: Tinubu, APC govs hold closed-door meeting as protest looms

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Apart from the governors, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Ministers of Finance and Budget & Economic Planning, Wale Edun and Abubakar Bagudu, respectively are also attending.

The meeting which began at minutes past 01 pm follows growing calls for nationwide protests against economic hardship.

News continues after this Advertisement

Although the agenda of Thursday’s meeting is unknown, it may be connected to the planned protests scheduled for August 1 – 10.

The protests, organised under the hashtag ‘EndBadGovernance,’ have gained significant traction on social media even as the organisers remain largely anonymous, with no group officially claiming responsibility.

This meeting comes after an earlier conclave of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday night and comes after a last-minute cancellation of the National Economic Council meeting earlier scheduled for noon Thursday.

More later…

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *