JUST IN: Tinubu, APC govs hold closed-door meeting as protest looms

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu is presently meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Apart from the governors, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Ministers of Finance and Budget & Economic Planning, Wale Edun and Abubakar Bagudu, respectively are also attending.

The meeting which began at minutes past 01 pm follows growing calls for nationwide protests against economic hardship.

Although the agenda of Thursday’s meeting is unknown, it may be connected to the planned protests scheduled for August 1 – 10.

The protests, organised under the hashtag ‘EndBadGovernance,’ have gained significant traction on social media even as the organisers remain largely anonymous, with no group officially claiming responsibility.

This meeting comes after an earlier conclave of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Wednesday night and comes after a last-minute cancellation of the National Economic Council meeting earlier scheduled for noon Thursday.

More later…

