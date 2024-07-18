Fidau Prayer: Akinleye, Olohunde families appreciate guests, well wishers

The Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye has on behalf of Akinleye and Olohunde families, expressed heartfelt appreciation to leaders, friends and associates who graced his mother’s fidau prayer yesterday.

In a statement he personally signed, Hon Akinleye said his family was overwhelmed by the deep show of affection and prayers from far and near, praying for all to survive their parents at ripe ages.

Describing the Fidau as hugely successful, Hon Akinleye praised the love and strong support of the Adeleke family for the memorable outing for his late mother, Hajia Hajarah Amoke Akinleye Olohunde.

“I wish to appreciate most especially the supportive role played by these prominent people namely the Executive Governor of the state, my able boss, Dr. Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, the Asiwaju of Ede land; the deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi; my father, Dr. Deji Adeleke; Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke Sanni (My amiable mother); former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; all National Assembly members from Osun State.

“We recognise the global legend, our own David Adeleke, aka Davido and his many friends from home and abroad.

“Our appreciation also goes to the Speaker House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun and other members of the House of Assembly; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; representative of our State Chief Judge, Justice Afolabi and other Judges; all members of the State Executive Council; the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina and all top public servants in attendance; all chairmen and members of boards of government agencies.

“On behalf of my family, I also thank the state party chairman of our great party,PDP, Hon. Sunday Bisi and other party members; our leaders, ranging from Pa. Olu Alabi, Prof. Wale Oladiipo, Alhaji Akinade Akinbade; Forum of Senior Special Assistants to the governor; Vice Chancellors of our universities; Rectors of our Polytechnics; Provosts of our Colleges of Education.

“I will not fail to acknowledge the presence of the chairman of all local governments, Hon. Sharafadeen Awotunde and his ALGON members; labour leaders, our royal fathers using my kabiyesi, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Timi of Ede as a point of contact; the Iyalojas and Iyalodes; Security chiefs , the new Chairman of Amotekun Corps, Mr. Wale Abbas; various socio-cultural groups, the Pensioners in the state; Contributory pensioners represented by Alhaji Rasheed Ayinde, the press men, different organisations, families and friends, other well wishes too numerous to numerous to mention,

“Last but not the least, I appreciate the Council of Imams and Alfas for Osun state using the Chief Imam of Osogboland as a point of contact. My deep gratitude goes to My brother, the Imam of Offa, leading clerics and all my classmates at the Islamic school at Ilorin Jazakalahu khairan.”

