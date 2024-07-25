The Cultural Credibility Development Initiative (CCDI) has mourned Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, who passed away on Thursday at 82.

CCDI in a condolence message signed by Chief Goddy Uwazurike, its president and Steve Nwabuko, its secretary, said it the news of Chief Iwuanyanwu’s death “came to us with a rude shock on the afternoon of Thursday, 25th July, 2024,” adding that “Ndigbo Worldwide have lost a great man.”

Paying tribute to the late businessman and celebrated philanthropist, CCDI wrote:

Nnanyi-Ukwu, Hadel and Enic Construction company Limited is gone to be with the LORD.

Nnanyi-Ukwu Champion Newspapers Limited is gone to be with the LORD.

Nnanyi-Ukwu Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has gone to be with the LORD.

The song writer wrote:

It is not an easy road.

We are travelling to heaven.

Where many are the thorns on the way.

O death, where is thy sting?

O grave where is thy victory?

But thanks be to God which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.

Rest in peace Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu!!

Adieu Ahaejiejemba Ndigbo.

Adieu Corporate titan.

Adieu astute politician.

Adieu worthy Igbo leader of note.

You bestrode Nigeria like a colossus.

You worked very hard to unite Umuigbo of all cleavages, language and dialect together under one conglomerate Alaigbo.

Advertisement

You commanded the respect of all the five South East Governors on personal stature, erudition, experience, clout, recognition and pedigree.

No door could be shut at your appearance in any state or institution in Nigeria.

You knew God and and he showed you great mercies and the clergy new you and extended hands of ecumenical and non denominational saintly fellowship and communion to you.

You stood strong at the traditional turf and kings knew you were Primus inter Pares (First among equals) in adulation, genuflection and grandeur.

You were a Major in the Biafran Army and saw action in the Biafra Army Engineers(BAE).

You were a father, grandfather, and great grandfather of us all!!

You saw it all.

You made it all.

You gave life your best shot.

You made many great friends and left no enemies on transit but death.

We remember with nostalgia your desire and efforts to draft a new constitution for Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide which is still Work-in-progrees before you bid us farewell.

We hope and pray that your Ohanaeze Ndigbo Executive team will complete and present that brand new “Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Ohanaeze constitution for Ndigbo.”

Words fail us to describe you eighty two (82) years gallant sojourn on planet earth as original Nwafor IGBO BU IGBO.

We love you Chief Dr Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu but God loves you most.

Thank you so much for the honest leadership you rendered to Ndigbo as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

The entire Igbo race will mourn you.

Ndi Imo state will mourn you.

Nigeria will mourn you.

A perfect bridge builder you were, both politically, socially, economically, spiritually and otherwise.

Your very gentle demeanor, savvy and sagacity attracted less criticisms to your tenure as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General.

Advertisement

Keep resting in the LORD until resurrection morning.

News continues after this Advertisement