Connect with us

Business

Naira slumps to N1603.80/$ at official market
Advertisement

Business

Exciting prizes on offer as FirstBank VISA Cross Border, Summer campaign continues

Business

Wema Bank wins multiple awards at Global Sustainable Finance Awards 2024

Education in Nigeria Nation

U.S. gives $2.92m scholarshipd to 33 Nigerian students to study in American varsities

Business

About 733m people faced hunger in 2023, 1 in 5 persons in Africa - UN report

Business

In major crackdown on Yahoo Boys, Meta deletes 63,000 accounts

Business

H1'24: Unilever Nigeria reports 41% growth in turnover

Business

Customs generates N80.3bn between January and June at Lagos airport

Business

FG slashes allowances of stranded foreign scholars

Business

CBN increases interest rate to 26.75%

Business

Naira slumps to N1603.80/$ at official market

Published

4 seconds ago

on

The naira crossed the N1,600 mark against the dollar at the official foreign exchange market on Thursday.

FMDQ data on Thursday showed that the naira depreciated to N1,603.80 per dollar on Thursday from N1,586.71 traded on Wednesday, recording a N17 loss.

Similarly, at the black market, the naira further depreciated to N1,593 per dollar on Thursday from N1,585 exchanged on Wednesday.

News continues after this Advertisement

The figures from both official and parallel foreign exchange markets showed that the naira declined further against the dollar and other FX.

This is the fourth consecutive time the naira is depreciating against the dollar, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s intervention last week.

The development comes despite CBN’s sales of $106.5 million FX to authorised dealers last week Thursday and Friday amid a demand surge.

 

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *