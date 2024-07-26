Connect with us

NNPC begins recruitment of new staff
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has placed advertisement for more workers, urging Nigerians to submit their applications.

“NNPC Ltd is pleased to announce that we are currently hiring for multiple positions across various departments. We are seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join our team. Visit our careers page for application instructions,” NNPC spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, announced in a statement on Friday.

Soneye said the recruitment would be for various positions across various departments within the energy company.

He directed interested applicants to visit the NNPC careers page for application instructions.

Soneye disclosed that due to unprecedented traffic to the NNPC Ltd career page from applicants applying for vacancies, the site is currently experiencing slow load times.

“Our techs are working diligently to rectify the problem.

“Please be assured that the application process deadline remains Aug 20, 2024,” he disclosed.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

