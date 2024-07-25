Adeleke, eight other governors earn excellent rating in NIPR governance report

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has rated Governor Ademola Adeleke and eight other governors high in its just released reputation performance Index on Nigerian Political Governance 2024.

The rating scored Governor Adeleke 83.6% to be included among top nine Nigerian Governors demonstrating exceptional leadership and performance in state governance.

The rating body, the NIPR, is a renowned organization dedicated to promoting excellence in public relations and reputation management with a strong commitment to research and analysis.

The rating details according to the release issued and signed by governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed indicated that Governor Adeleke secured the high ratings because of his visionary and tremendous strides in transforming the state since assuming office through implementation of various initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and youth development.

The NIPR said its Reputation Performance Index on Nigerian Political Governance 2024, was a result of a thorough evaluation of governors’ performance across various sectors, including infrastructure development, economic growth, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

NIPR’s Reputation Performance Index is a reliable benchmark for assessing the performance of public officials in Nigeria. The ranking is based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative data, including surveys, interviews, and analysis of publicly available information.

Receiving the news today, Governor Adeleke pledged to sustain activities needed to further deliver democratic dividends and good governance in Osun State.

According to the Governor, “the excellent rating I just heard is a call to put in more efforts in leadership and performance delivery across the sectors.

“ We thank the NIPR for its professionalism and nonpartisan review of state administration. We will not rest until we achieve a 100 percent rating from the 83+ we had today.

“ My team will review the governance delivery system and attend to areas needing adjustment. I look forward to an interaction with the NIPR leadership on the 2024 report.”

