Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze unveils new wife, welcomes son

Chinedu Ikedieze, a Nollywood actor, popularly known as Aki, has unveiled his new wife, Stephanie Promise, and announced the birth of his son with her.

It is unclear if the actor’s marriage to Nneoma Nwaijah, whom he wedded in 2011 at Obolo, Isiala Mbano, Imo state, had crashed.

In August last year, Aki, 46, revealed that he keeps his family members off social media to protect their privacy, noting that he wants his wife and children to enjoy their lives without social media pressure.

But in a recent post celebrating Stephanie’s birthday, Aki revealed that their union has been blessed with three children, the latest being the birth of their son.

Ikedieze referred to his wife in the post as “my best friend and love of my life”, proceeding to call her the, “heart of our family” and the “rock we all lean on”.

The actor prayed for God’s blessings over his wife, adding that he was “endlessly grateful” for the life they are building together.

“My world, my love! On this special day, I want to celebrate not only your birthday but the incredible journey we’ve been on together. You have blessed our lives with two beautiful girls who light up our world, and now, we have been gifted with a precious baby boy,” he wrote.

“Watching you embrace motherhood with such grace and strength fills me with awe. You are the heart of our family, the rock we all lean on. Your love and dedication to me and our children are unparalleled, and I am endlessly grateful for the life we are building together.

“As we welcome our son, Chidubem Ivan Chinedu Ikedieze (CiCi), into this world, I am reminded of the boundless love and joy you bring into my life. You are my partner, my best friend, and the love of my life.

“On this special birthday, I hope you feel the immense tenderness and appreciation surrounding you, the unbreakable bond and the love that radiates within you.

“Happy Birthday, baby, my angel, my sweetheart. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and beautiful memories. Happy birthday to my soulmate @iammsp1.”

Aki is best known for acting alongside his colleague Osita Iheme in the 2002 Nigerian comedy film ‘Aki na Ukwa’.

