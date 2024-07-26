Connect with us

Politics

Peter Obi mourns Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu
Advertisement

Politics

Why Abia will not join August 1 hunger protest

Politics

Tinubu in last ditch effort to avert nationwide protest, meets govs, monarchs, clerics, others

Politics

FCT not available for protests, Wike warns

Politics

Adeleke, eight other governors earn excellent rating in NIPR governance report

Politics

BREAKING: Ohanaeze president, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is dead

Politics

Protest planners want regime change, have been identified - DSS

Politics

Abia state chapter of Labour Party gets new chairman

Politics

Protest: NSA assures governors of improved security in states

Politics

JUST IN: We won’t condone anarchy in guise of protest, Army warns

Politics

Peter Obi mourns Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Published

4 hours ago

on

Peter Obi mourns Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, has described the death of the Ohanaeze President General Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as shocking and said he was a bridge builder who would be remembered for so many positives.

Obi writing on his X handle said “I am greatly disheartened by the death of an elder statesman and President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu. “The devastating reports of his death have left all who knew him heartbroken.

“He was not just a father to many, but a bridge builder who remained committed to the peaceful coexistence of the nation. He was undoubtedly a deeply patriotic Nigerian whose desire for justice, equity, progress and development of the nation transcended tribal boundaries.

News continues after this Advertisement

“Chief Iwuanyanwu was one of those revered father figures who have always given me useful advice. I recall visiting him at the hospital, on the 11th of this month with the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchey. He promised me that he would soon be alright, to continue with his contributions to the progress of the nation. Since then, I continued to pray for his quick and full recovery, till I received the sad news of his death.

“I sincerely condole with his immediate family, the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, and the entire nation over the death of this revered patriarch. May God grant us all the fortitude to bear his sad loss and grant him eternal rest.

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *