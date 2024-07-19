Okereke unveils essay competition on climate change for Enugu youths

The Senior Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State on Climate Change and Sustainable Development, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, has announced the launch of an essay competition on climate change for young adults in Enugu State.

The competition is part of the “Mbah-Climate Education, Innovation and Training Initiative (MBAH-CEITI)” aimed at raising climate awareness in the state.

The Personal Assistance to Okereke, Mr. Anieze Elochukwu, said this in a statement in Lagos recently.

Elochukwu said that the initiative aligns with the governor’s vision to enhance climate education in Enugu State.

According to him, the Enugu state administration is currently in talks with two international donors to secure funding for various climate awareness projects, including the development of a climate policy and action plan for the state.

He said that the MBAH-CEITI campaign is just one of the many initiatives led by Okereke in collaboration with the state government.

He said that the essay competition is titled: “What measures can Enugu state take to address climate change while also promoting economic growth, and what role can the youth play in this process?”

He noted that the competition began on Monday, July 1, and would end on July 31st, 2024.

Speaking on the competition, Elochukwu quoted Okereke as saying that the competition aims to increase public awareness of and engagement with climate change in Enugu State and Nigeria.

Okereke emphasized that his office has plans to implement additional projects in the state to enhance public awareness of climate change.

“My office is currently developing more public awareness campaigns, which will encompass the Enugu state climate policy and action plan.

“Other campaigns included the Enugu State tree planting and urban greening campaign, the Enugu clean cooking initiative, and the Enugu youth technical empowerment program.”

He said that these campaigns would not only educate the youth of the state about climate change but also provide them with training opportunities to enhance their capacity for self-sustainability.

“The competition will present a valuable opportunity for young individuals to take the lead and drive climate action in the state.

“They can achieve this by proposing measures that can combat climate change while fostering economic growth.

“I am confident that we will receive high-quality submissions from the young people of Enugu state,” Okereke said.

The don reiterated that climate change remain an existential threat to human existence, adding that young people have a crucial role to play in safeguarding the environment.

He said that his office would continue to develop engaging activities and competitions to enhance public awareness and understanding of climate change in Enugu State and Nigeria.

“My office is planning to organize more captivating competitions to raise public awareness and foster engagement with climate change in Enugu State and Nigeria as a whole.”

“This maiden edition of the essay competition will see the winner getting a cash reward of N100,000, the second position N75,000 and the third position will get N50,000,” Okereke said.

Elochukwu said that youths from Enugu State and those living in Enugu are encouraged to submit their essay by visiting the website at www.enugustatesaclimate.com or call 07037631055.

He added that the top three essays would be announced during a hybrid event scheduled for August 30, 2024.

The competition is open to young adults from Enugu State and those living in Enugu state between the ages of 18 and 35 years.

