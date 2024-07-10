FirstBank has announced its sponsorship of the Lagos command performance of Eni Ogun – The Noble Warrior, a theatrical performance in honour of Professor Wole Soyinka as part of the lineup of activities celebrating the 90th birthday of the global literary giant and National Icon.

The Noble Warrior – Eni Ogun, produced by Cash Onadele and directed by Oriade Adefila will be performed at the Muson Centre on Saturday 20th July 2024 at 6:00pm.

This is another significant stride in the Bank’s First@art initiative conceived with the key objective of supporting the value chain of Nigerian arts and cultural development for the growth and development of the nation’s creative economy. It is also in recognition of the contributions and achievements of Prof. Wole Soyinka, Africa’s first Nobel Laureate.

Eni Ogun, the Nobel Warrior is set to tell the historic story of the successful defeat of the colonial forces at the hands of natives. This story intends to reposition the truth in history and showcase the repercussions of cultural invasions and the fight for freedom against imposing powerful colonial invasions. The protagonist’s brand persona, Oluwole, a princely noble warrior can be likened to Wole Soyinka and highlights similar personality traits as a fighter and the humane warrior in his 90-year sojourn on earth.

According to the performance Executive Producer, Toye Arulogun, “FirstBank is supporting this special production of The Noble Warrior as tribute to a national and global literary icon in consonance with the philosophy of the First@art initiative, conceptualised for the support of the creative arts and promotion of cultural development”.

“Once again, the leading financial services solutions provider is proud to demonstrate its commitment to sustaining the creative arts industry and this partnership with Adubiifa Network Co. is part of the celebration of a landmark birthday of Prof. Wole Soyinka – pride of our cultural heritage.”

Celebrating the Nigerian living legend, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Ms. Folake Ani-Mumuney said, “we are proud to be part of this special tribute to Professor Wole Soyinka, a true literary giant whose contributions to literature and humanity continue to inspire us all. FirstBank’s sponsorship of the Noble Warrior – Eni Ogun is our modest way of demonstrating our appreciation of his contributions to Nigerian literature and culture; his writings that have transcended borders and he remains a true embodiment of the power of art as a tool to uplift society. FirstBank is woven into the fabric of society, and for 130 years, we have been enabling success in the creative industry value chain through our First@arts initiative and Eni Ogun is another opportunity to reinforce this impact to support and empower small businesses ‘’.

First@arts is FirstBank’s platform for consolidating all its efforts in the arts, supporting the entire value chain of the creative arts, providing much needed financing, showcasing, and facilitating the successes of the industry, as well as enabling customers explore the wealth of opportunities the creative industry has to offer. One of the unique initiatives under the First@Arts umbrella is FirstBank’s DecemberIssaVybe.

Through DecemberIssaVybe, FirstBank provides opportunities and platforms for memorable Homecoming Experiences from across the world including for those coming for marriage ceremonies, friends, and family reunions; festivals, funerals, the I Just Got Backs (IJGBs); giving and communal engagement. It has always brought to friends and families of the Bank the most exciting, fun-filled, memorable experience in December.

