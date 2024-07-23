Tobi Amusan named Nigeria’s flag bearer for Paris Olympics

Tobi Amusan, world hurdles record holder, has been named Nigeria’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Ogun State born Amusan becomes the first track and field athlete in two decades to receive this honour.

A tweet by Making of Champions on social media platform X on Tuesday said, “Tobi Amusan has been named as Nigeria’s flagbearer for the opening ceremony of #Paris2024 #Olympics – she becomes the first athlete from Athletics in 20yrs, since Mary Onyali at the Athens 2004 Games, to have such honours.”

Amusan, known for her outstanding performances in the 100m hurdles, will lead the Nigerian contingent during the parade of nations at the opening ceremony.

This recognition comes as a testament to her achievements and her status as one of Nigeria’s most prominent athletes on the global stage.

In addition to Amusan’s appointment, the Nigerian Olympic Committee has made another key selection for the country’s Olympic team.

The post further stated, “In another appointment, the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) also announced Badminton player, Anuoluwapo Opeyori as the General Team captain for Nigeria in Paris.”

These appointments set the stage for Nigeria’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

