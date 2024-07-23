Connect with us

Sports

Tobi Amusan named Nigeria’s flag bearer for Paris Olympics
Advertisement

Sports

Serbia beat D’Tigress in pre-Olympic friendly

Sports

Williams, Musiala, Akanji, Rodri, others make Euro 2024 team of the tournament

Sports

Gareth Southgate quits after England's Euro final defeat to Spain

Sports

Kylian Mbappe to wear no.9 jersey at Real Madrid

Sports

BREAKING: Spain beat England to win Euro 2024

Interview Sports

Excited Echegini vows to win trophies at PSG

Sports

Winner €8m, runners up €5m: Breakdown of Euro 2024 prize money

Sports

Italy-born Nigerian defender, Caleb Okoli joins Leicester City

Sports

I'm ready to prove myself at Bayern Munich - Michael Olise

Sports

Tobi Amusan named Nigeria’s flag bearer for Paris Olympics

Published

56 mins ago

on

Tobi Amusan named Nigeria’s flag bearer for Paris Olympics

Tobi Amusan, world hurdles record holder, has been named Nigeria’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Ogun State born Amusan becomes the first track and field athlete in two decades to receive this honour.

A tweet by Making of Champions on social media platform X on Tuesday said, “Tobi Amusan has been named as Nigeria’s flagbearer for the opening ceremony of #Paris2024 #Olympics – she becomes the first athlete from Athletics in 20yrs, since Mary Onyali at the Athens 2004 Games, to have such honours.”

News continues after this Advertisement

Amusan, known for her outstanding performances in the 100m hurdles, will lead the Nigerian contingent during the parade of nations at the opening ceremony.

This recognition comes as a testament to her achievements and her status as one of Nigeria’s most prominent athletes on the global stage.

In addition to Amusan’s appointment, the Nigerian Olympic Committee has made another key selection for the country’s Olympic team.

The post further stated, “In another appointment, the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) also announced Badminton player, Anuoluwapo Opeyori as the General Team captain for Nigeria in Paris.”

These appointments set the stage for Nigeria’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *