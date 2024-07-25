FCT not available for protests, Wike warns

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has said his administration will not allow the planned #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria nationwide protests scheduled to begin on August 1, 2024.

The minister stated this during a media briefing in his office in Abuja on Thursday, following a security council meeting with heads of security agencies and Area Council Chairmen of the FCT.

Wike said the day had been slated to celebrate the presentation of certificates to traditional rulers in the six area councils of the FCT, adding that while he was aware of the prevalent hunger, the President is working to address the various challenges facing the country.

He added that while Nigerians have the right to protest, it must be done within the ambit of the law, noting that Nigerians should rather work together to save the country.

He said, “We are all aware of the threat as regards what some people may call #Endbadgovernance protest. We believe that yes, we have the right to protest; we have the right to demonstrate, but all these have to come within the ambit of the law.

“This period, we think that all Nigerians should work collectively to salvage our country. I’m aware that there are challenges, and Mr. President and his team are working very hard to make sure that those challenges, those problems facing our country are being solved. We know that it is a very difficult period for citizens.

“Unfortunately, though, that is a day FCT has set aside. The entire Area Councils will be jubilating to give out certificates of recognition to their traditional rulers. So, we will not allow that day that the entire FCT has set aside to honour their traditional rulers for the people to come and rejoice, and then somebody would say that he wants to disrupt us that day.”

The minister also called for patience among citizens, noting the changes in the FCT since the administration came on, adding that they would not allow anyone to set the territory back or to “disrupt the peace”.

He added, “Mr President has given the FCT so much support, that is why all of us can attest to the fact that there are a lot of changes going on in the FCT, and therefore we will not allow anybody to set us back, as we are looking forward to make sure that we take FCT to where it is supposed to be, as one of the major cities not only in Africa, but also in the world.

“So we will not anybody to disrupt the peace and set us back. For those who want to protest on the first of August or thereabouts, FCT is not available for such protest.

“We also invite our people to come and join us that day in celebrating, it is part of the achievements of the administration. So let the whole world hear us and hear us very well that that day is not available for those who want to protest, and FCT is not available for the protesters.”

