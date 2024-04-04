Osun CoS, Akinleye mourns Beatrice Fanimokun

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has condoled with the family of late Mrs Beatrice Fanimokun, a senior librarian of University of Ilesa who passed away in a fatal accident on Wednesday.

Akinleye described her death as a collosal loss, not just for her family, but for the entire Osun State.

This was contained in a condolence message he issued on hursday.

Akinleye also condoled with the management and staff of the university over the death of their chief librarian.

He described late Mrs. Fanimokun as a hardworking woman whose dedication to duty as chief librarian of the newly built university was second to none.

Akinleye prayed to God to give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

” I condole with the family of late Beatrice Fanimokun whose sudden death occured yesterday in a fatal motor accident on her way home from work.

“I sympathise with the immediate family and the management of the University of Ilesa. Her demise was a rude shock, coming less than a year to her retirement. I pray that God rest her soul and take care of the family she left behind,” Akinleye concluded

