Published

6 hours ago

on

Olympics: Super Falcons face Brazil today

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will battle Brazil in their first Women’s Olympic Football Tournament game today, Thursday.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 6pm local time at the Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

This opening clash promises to be a test of skill and strategy as the Super Falcons face one of the tournament’s strong contenders.

The match will be overseen by referee Yu-Jeong Kim. She will be assisted by Mi-Suk Park as Assistant Referee 1 and Joanna Kate Charaktis as Assistant Referee 2. The fourth official for the game will be Jelena Cvetković.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) responsibilities will be handled by Kate Jacewicz, with Ivan Bebek serving as the Assistant VAR.

The two nations have faced each other twice in previous encounters, with Brazil emerging victorious in both matches at full time.

Spain and Japan, the other two teams in Group C, will play their match earlier at 4pm.

France v Colombia, Spain v Japan and Germany v Australia, USA v Zambia among mouthwatering opening-day clashes.

All 12 teams will begin their campaigns on a blockbuster opening day of the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024.

Host nation France will take on Colombia, while world champions Spain will face off with Japan. That game represents a rematch of their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ group-stage meeting, which the Nadeshiko won 4-0.

Germany will lock horns with Australia in another tantalising tussle, while USA, Brazil and Canada are also in action.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

