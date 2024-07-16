UEFA on Tuesday, revealed its official Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament, showcasing the standout performers from the recently concluded championship won by Spain for a record fourth time.

The lineup, presented in a 4-3-3 formation, features players from various nations who excelled throughout the competition, but however, dominated by winners Spain.

In goal is France’s Mike Maignan who got the nod after a series of impressive performances.

The defence comprises England’s Kyle Walker, Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji, France’s William Saliba, and Spain’s Marc Cucurella.

The midfield trio consists of Spain’s Rodri, Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo.

The forward line is particularly exciting, featuring Germany’s Jamal Musiala as the central striker, flanked by Spain’s Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Meanwhile, Rodri was named the best player of Euro 2024 after helping La Roja beat England 2-1 to win the competition for a fourth time in Berlin on Sunday.

Rodri had to be replaced at half-time of the final after picking up a knee injury but was rewarded for his excellent performances as Spain also overcame hosts Germany and France to reach the final.

The Manchester City man’s only goal of the tournament came in scoring the equaliser in a 4-1 win over Georgia in the last 16.

However, he was hailed by coach Luis de la Fuente as a “perfect computer” for his metronomic passing and reading of the game that proved vital to carrying a young side through a devilishly difficult draw to glory.

