The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has inspected Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic ahead its reopening.

The service asked residents and stakeholders of the Illela border community in Sokoto to abide by regulations.

Kamal Muhammad, NCS comptroller in charge of Sokoto/Zamfara area command, on Tuesday, visited Illela border station.

Muhammad said the decision of ECOWAS to lift the sanctions on Niger Republic might translate to the reopening of the nation’s borders.

The comptroller said the inspection visit was to assess the situation and interact with marketers and residents.

“My visit to Illela border station is to ensure that all is set in anticipation of the last order of the border reopening,” he said.

“The lifting of ECOWAS sanctions on Niger Republic and subsequent restoration of power supply to the neighbouring country are the reasons of my visit to ensure that all is set towards the reopening of the Illela border as we await the last order.”

He warned residents of the community against smuggling which, he said, was hindering economic growth.

In July 2023, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed some sanctions against Niger Republic after military leaders sacked Mohamed Bazoum, the country’s democratically elected president.

As part of the sanctions, Nigeria’s federal government announced closure of its land and air borders with Niger Republic.

Recently, ECOWAS lifted some of the sanctions imposed against Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

