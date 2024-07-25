The Nigerian Immigration Service has suspended Akomolafe Michael, one of its officers serving at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, for multiple charges of alleged drug trafficking.

Kenneth Udo, the Service Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“The attention of the Nigeria Immigration Service has been drawn to a publication by sections of the media that linked Akomolafe Michael, one of its Officers serving at Murtala Muhammad International Airport, to multiple charges of alleged drug trafficking which resulted in his arraignment before a Federal High Court in Lagos,” the statement said.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that the officer in question has since been subjected to internal processes and placed under suspension following the allegation of his involvement in the case in May 2024.

“The Service, therefore, fully supports the court proceedings aimed at determining the level of his culpability.”

NIS said it awaits the court’s judgment before making further comments on the matter to avoid subjudice.

“The Service reaffirms its commitment to excellent service delivery, discipline, and zero tolerance for criminality and will not hesitate to sanction any officer whose conduct is contrary to these ideals,” it said.

