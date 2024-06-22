Connect with us

Akinleye salutes Modupeola, matriarch of Adeleke dynasty on her birthday
Published

11 seconds ago

on

Akinleye salutes Modupeola, matriarch of Adeleke dynasty on her birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State Governor, has saluted the matriarch of Adeleke dynasty, Yeye Modupeola Adeleke Sanni as she celebrates her birthday anniversary.

Akinleye, in a congratulatory message issued in Osogbo, described her as a blessing to the motherhood.

He noted that Yeye Modupeola’s push to develop humanity stands her out among all women

The Osun CoS said Yeye Modupe has been courageous in promoting excellence through sheer hand work and great commitment to the service of humanity, a role model to the old and young ones.

He described the celebrant as a true woman of valour, a detribalised Nigerian and as exceptionally excellent voice in the call for equal participation of women in politics, adding that she has added core value to the development of humanity through series of empowerment programmes.

“I attested to your generosity and resilient in promoting human existence. You have demonstrated your passion for human development in all ramifications, no wonder people cherish you and celebrate your well-being all the time,” he added.

“As you celebrate your birthday today, I pray for long life in good health for you. God will continued to strengthen you to do more exploits in service to humanity. Happy birthday ‘Senior Abiyamo of Nigeria ‘.

