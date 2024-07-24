The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Akogun Lere Oyewumi, has appealed for complete peace between the warring communities of Orile-Owu and Araromi Owu in Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to Senator Oyewumi in a press statement issued and made available to Journalists, “I urge the residents of both communities to sheath their swords and embrace peace,” emphasizing that conflict only brings reproach and suffering.

While addressing the escalating tensions, the Senate Deputy Minority Leader highlighted the devastating impact of violence on the socioeconomic well-being of the communities.

“I call for calm and encourage the residents to seek peaceful resolutions to their disagreements.

“Conflict and violence only serve to destroy the fabric of our communities and hinder our progress. I implore the good people of Orile-Owu and Araromi Owu to put aside their differences and work towards peaceful coexistence. War and strife bring nothing but pain and destruction.”

While emphasising the importance of dialogue and mutual understanding in resolving conflicts, Senator Oyewumi representing Osun West Senatorial District, urged community leaders and stakeholders to mediate and foster a culture of peace.

“I assure the people of my commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at restoring harmony and development in the affected areas,” he added.

“I stand with you in these trying times and pledge my support in any effort that promotes peace and unity. Let us come together to rebuild and strengthen our communities for a brighter future.

“My appeal comes at a crucial time, as the need for peace and stability in the region is paramount for the welfare and progress of its residents.”

