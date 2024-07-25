Exciting prizes on offer as FirstBank VISA Cross Border, Summer campaign continues

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution has announced its continuous VISA Cross Border and Summer campaign in partnership with VISA.

The campaign, which commenced on 1 April 2024, is set to run until 31 August 2024 as a rewarding initiative for existing VISA Gold and VISA Infinite cardholders and prospective customers, a statement from the bank said.

Throughout the campaign, 502 lucky Visa Infinite and Visa Gold cardholders will win $50 gift vouchers. 2 cardholders will enjoy an all-expense-paid trip for two to the Olympic Games in Paris, France. The promo offers an excellent opportunity for cardholders to enjoy the premium benefits of using their FirstBank VISA cards while standing a chance to win fantastic rewards.

To qualify for this exciting offer, Visa Infinite and Visa Gold cardholders must spend $500 and above in at least six transactions during the campaign period.

Speaking on the promo Chuma Ezirim, the Group Executive E-Business and Retail Products, FirstBank said, “We are excited to reward our loyal customers and users of FirstBank Visa Infinite and Visa Gold cards, whilst also welcoming new customers through this campaign. This promo underscores our commitment to reward our customers with innovative and impactful offerings designed to enhance their banking experience.

“We appreciate Visa for the partnership as we deliver value and create memorable experiences for our customers.”

The FirstBank Visa Gold card is an international premium credit card issued in partnership with Visa International. It is a US Dollar-denominated card secured by chip and PIN technology, ensuring both convenience and security for users.

On the other hand, the FirstBank Visa Infinite card is the pinnacle of the Visa card range, targeted at High-Net-Worth Individuals. This card offers an extraordinary selection of exclusive travel, dining, shopping, and lifestyle opportunities, providing unparalleled benefits to its holders.

