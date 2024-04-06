Chief of Staff to Osun State governor, Alh. Kazeem Akinleye, has condoled with the state commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Dr. Bashir Salaam and the entire Salaam Family in Ede, over the demise of their matriarch, Alhaja Medinat salami Amori.

Akinleye in a condolence message issued on Saturday commiserated with family of Salaam on the passing away of their loving matriarch.

He described Alhaja Amori as a loving and caring mother whose disciplinary tendencies reflected in the life of her siblings.

Late Alhaja Amori died in the early hour of Saturday, 6th April, 2024 at the ripe age of 94 years.

Osun CoS urged the family to take solace in Allah who gaveth and taketh, adding that the late Alhaja Medinat lived a successful life worthy of emulation.

He prayed to Allah to grant the departed soul aljanah fridaous and for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

” I want to join others to commiserate with Dr. B.T Salaam and all the Salaam family in Ede over the death of their matriarch, Alhaja Medinat salami Amori. I want to sincerely believed that mama’s soul is resting in the bossom of Allah. I enjoin the family to take solace in Allah for mama has lived a fruitful life. I pray that Allah will rest her soul and take care of those she left behind” Akinleye concluded

