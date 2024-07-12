Connect with us

'Mixed bag,' Reviewers on Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady
28 mins ago

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), the latest studio album of Marshall Mathers, popularly known as Eminem, has been released and is being met with mixed reviews by critics, BBC Reports.

In the US rapper’s 12th album, his alter ego Slim Shady is killed off – the artwork shows Shady in a body bag, and in the music video for Tobey, Eminem takes a chainsaw to him.

Clash called the album “a mixed bag” and described it as “at once an effective piece of fan service, while also being a record that disappoints”.

Robin Murray wrote, “It doesn’t quite feel like an ending, but neither does it feel like a continuation…. “A mixed, often muddled album, it features some of Eminem’s best rapping in a decade – those fast, skippy-yet-intricate flows will never fail to thrill – but his pen is often blunted.”

Ahead of the release, Eminem told fans this is a “conceptual album” and the songs should be listened to in order.

The 19 tracks include previously released singles Tobey and Houdini, as well as a sequel to his 1999 hit Guilty Conscience with Dr Dre.

Billboard ranked the latter song as one of the best on the new album and said “it’s not the original, but is a worthy second coming”.

“At one point, Slim Shady puts Marshall on blast for creating him as an alter-ego to stir up controversy and essentially be a shield to say jarring things that he didn’t really have the courage to stand on,” Michael Saponara wrote.

According to USA Today, Eminem, 51, is a “lyrical pugilist throughout, except when he turns misty-eyed dad rapping about daughter Hailie Jade”.

His song Temporary starts with old recordings of the rapper and his daughter talking as a child.

Melissa Ruggieri said it was the most memorable song on the album “because it gives Eminem permission to drop the shtick and explore his vulnerability – which isn’t often apparent elsewhere on the album”.

Eminem calls on his 28-year-old daughter to “be strong” and that he will always be her rock.

On his track Fuel, Eminem references the multiple sexual assault allegations against fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I’m like an R-A-P-E-R/I got so many S-As/S-As/Wait, he didn’t just spell the word rapper and leave out a ‘P’, did he?” the lyrics say.

Pitchfork said Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers III, “reckons with his controversies while taking pains to create new one”.

The track Antichrist “take pains to offend as crudely as possible” with references to pronouns, woke society and “the harrowing video of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel in 2016”.

Mr Combs, one of rap’s most successful moguls, apologised for his “inexcusable” actions shown in that video, and has denied all allegations of sexual assault.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

