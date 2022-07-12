2023: Afenifere declares support for Peter Obi

Afenifere, Yoruba sociocultural group, has declared support for Mr. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general election.

Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere who declared the group’s intention to back Obi, said the former Anambra State governor has the ability to rule independently and would not disappoint Nigerians if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Yoruba Gbode, an online radio programme, Adebanjo said he has lost confidence in Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, and Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adebanjo said Tinubu sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that he would give continuity to “incompetence” if elected.

“It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence,” he said.

“We know Peter Obi very well , that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.”

The Afenifere leader said the south-east should be trusted with power, adding that the geopolitical zone deserves to lead the country.

“Easterners are also Nigerians , they deserve to rule. I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected,” he added.