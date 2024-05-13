Peter Obi visits Atiku, Saraki, Lamido in Abuja

Connect with us

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, on Monday, visited some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.

Worried about the state of the nation and the increasing uncertainty in the living conditions of the poor and underprivileged, Obi visited some top Nigerians, among whom are Former Vice President, and PDP Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, the Former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki and the Former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido.

Peter Obi and Sule Lamido

At the center of discussion during each of these visits was the state of the nation and how to reduce the suffering of all Nigerians irrespective of class and location.
In particular, the desperate condition of the downtrodden in our midst was highlighted.

Of particular interest and emphasis in these discussions was the worrisome situation in the Northern parts of the country .

 

