President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, returned to the country after his trips to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu landed in Abuja and was welcomed to the Aso Rock Villa by some of the officials of his administration, according to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Recall that there have been national discussions on the whereabouts of the President in the last few days, with some reports suggesting that he had gone to France quietly for medical reasons.

The presidency reacted on Tuesday, disclosing that Tinubu will return to Nigeria on Wednesday from his trip to Europe.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga disclosed this in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, along with his aides, will return to Nigeria tomorrow from Europe,” Onanuga stated.

Tinubu left Abuja on April 22 for the Kingdom of The Netherlands on an official visit.

