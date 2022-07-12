Tonye Princewill, a former governorship candidate in Rivers State, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the decision of Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, to choose, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Primcewill, an ally to the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, contested the governorship position in the state under the Labour Party in 2015.

His resignation was contained in a letter he addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his ward, Tahhed Royal Ward in Buguma, Asar Toru Local Government Area, dated July 12, 2022.

Expressing his dismay over the choice of the party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said he could not argue for equity in his state and defend inequality in the country.

While thanking Amaechi who he called his leader for all his efforts, he said it was insensitive for the party to do so despite protests from religious and political divides across the country.

The letter read in part, “I can’t argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country.

“While I appreciate my leader, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well-meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad to good governance.

“Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know what is right and wrong.

“And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me.

“Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little-known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our leader (Rotimi Amaechi), but I can not defend the indefensible, to be totally honest, neither should you.”