United sign mouthwatering £900m partnership deal with Adidas

Manchester United say they have a 10-year extension to their partnership with Adidas, which is said to be worth £900 million.

The Red Devils announced the deal with the German kit-making company in a statement on its website on Monday.

The new partnership, which runs until June 2035, is an extension of their previous 10-year deal worth £750 million.

“Adidas and Manchester United Football Club are delighted to announce the extension of one of the most exciting, seminal partnerships in world sport,” the statement reads.

“It is very natural for us to continue our cooperation,” Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden said.

“We will combine tradition and innovation to please both the players and the fans.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the most iconic clubs in football.”

According to BBC, the kit deal is thought to be the largest in Premier League history — based on revenue per season — surpassing Chelsea’s 15-year deal of the same amount and signed in 2016.

It is, however, reported that failure to play in the Champions League for two consecutive seasons would reduce annual payments by 30%.

“The relationship between Manchester United and adidas is one of the most iconic in world sport, forged through a shared commitment to style, flair and, most importantly, high performance,” said the club’s CEO Richard Arnold.

“With its roots in the 1980s, our partnership has been reinvented over the past decade with some of the most innovative designs and technology in sportswear.

“We are now looking forward to refreshing this powerful partnership again through the remainder of this decade and into the 2030s.”

Adidas supplied United’s uniform from 1980-1992. The partnership resumed again at the beginning of the 2015-16 season.