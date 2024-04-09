Connect with us

'We have to get results,' Falcons coach speaks ahead of Banyana clash today
Randy Marlon Waldrum, coach of Nigeria’s Super Falcons, has said his side will be looking to get result when they confront Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the reverse leg of Olympics qualifiers today, Tuesday.

The encounter, which is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the 51,000-capacity Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, will be make or break for both sides.

“As for what I feel about the next leg, there is no difference if we would have won by two (goals) instead of one,” Waldrum said at a press conference ahead of the encounter.

“I still feel like we have to go and get a result here. We don’t want to go and sit back and try to defend and hold on to this victory.

“I think we still want to show that we are the best team in Africa and we are the better team. I thought we showed that tonight, and we’ll show it again next week.”

His South African counterpart Desiree Ellis said her team would ensure they scored against Falcons.

“We have to look at the footage to see how we can rectify things and how we can be better. We need to score, but we need to be aware to not concede and make sure that we score first to get the game back on at even,” she said.

“It’s now up to us to take the game to them and make sure that we score and also make sure that we are settled in defence and we don’t concede.

“They don’t have to come. They can sit back, but the onus is on us. We are going back to familiar surroundings, and we hope to take the game to them.”

Nigeria is looking to make a return to the Olympics at the 2024 Paris Games, after a 16-year absence, having last featured in the 2008 edition in Beijing.

The Nigerian team put themselves at an advantage courtesy of their 1-0 win in the first leg played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Friday, with captain Rasheedat Ajibade’s 42nd minute penalty goal separating both sides ahead of the reverse fixture in Pretoria.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

