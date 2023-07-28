Gov Mutfwang of Plateau appoints Mikel Obi as special adviser

Caleb Mutfwang, the governor of Plateau State, has approved the appointments of John Mikel Obi, ex-Chelsea midfielder, as special adviser.

Among those appointed in the recent appointments are those for the Teachers’ Service Commission, TSC, SUBEB, Abuja Liaison Director, Jos Metropolitan Development Board, Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, PLASCHEMA, Plateau Specialists’ Hospital, Plateau Mineral Development Company Ltd, Local Government Service Commission, Plateau Agricultural Development Programme, PADP

The TSC has Mr. Alex Chup as Chairman, Mrs. Victoria Jatau as Commissioner 1 and Mr. Cyril Longpuan as Commissioner 2.SUBEB has Mr. Sunday Amuna as Acting Chairman, Mrs. Chundung Shom as Full Time Member, Mr Godwin Kasam as Full Time Member and Tang’an Emmanuel as Secretary

For the Abuja liaison directorate, a statement by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere disclosed that they are Danladi Mwantok, Ziphion Chrysantus, John Chun, Nanyak Kumsal and Manji Wilson

JMBD has Arc. Hart Bankat as General Manager. PLASCHEMA has Dr. Agabus Manasseh as the Director General, Plateau Specialists’ Hospital has Professor Christopher Yilgwan as CMD, Plateau Mineral Development Company Ltd has Mr. Mathew Dawap as General Manager and the Local Government Service Commission has Mrs. Helen Dabup as the Executive Secretary.

Other appointees are Ishaku Jilemsam as the Programme Manager, PADP, Samuel Gwott as General Manager, Barr. Binchen Jangtur as the Secretary of Plateau Express Service. Barr. Olivia Dazyem as the Special Adviser on Gender and Chairperson Implementation Committee of the Gender & Equal Opportunities Commission. Professor Ishaya Pam is the Honorary Adviser on Healthcare, Jude Abaga (MI) is the Honorary Adviser on Entertainment/Creativity and Mikel Obi is the Honorary Adviser on Sports.