Basketmouth’s son, Jason joins Liverpool football academy

Jason Okpocha, son of Bright Okpocha, Nigerian comedian, popularly known as Basketmouth, has joined the Liverpool Football Academy in the United Kingdom.

The academy is the youth development system of the football club which is focused on nurturing and training young talents for potential roles in the club’s first team.

The comedian, on Monday, shared a video of Jason arriving at the academy on Instagram.

He also captioned the post with, “Go make daddy proud boy ❤️ @Liverpoolfccamps👊🏿”.

Jason marked his 15th birthday in May. The comedian also took to social media to celebrate him.