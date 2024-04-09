Super Falcons of Nigeria, on Tuesday, held the Bayana Bayana of South Africa to a goalless draw in Pretoria to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Nigerian side held a 1-0 lead from the encounter in Abuja, and were able to hold the reigning African champions at their tuff to make the Olympics for the first time in 16 years.

The last time the Super Falcons made it to the Olympics was in 2008.

