Former Nigerian footballer found dead in Italy

A former Nigerian footballer, Akeem Omolade, has been found dead in a car in Palermo, Italy.

The 39-year-old Omolade’s death was announced by FC Toronto, his former club, on Monday.

It was gathered that Italian emergency services discovered Omolade’s dead body in a Peugeot car.

Daily Mail quoted his family members as saying he had been battling a leg injury for a few days.

“The President Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino football club share heartily in the pain of the Omolade family for the death of Akeem Omolade, a former football player from Granada,” Toronto wrote.

“Arriving at Toro from Treviso, Omolade played first in the Primavera squad and later in the First Team, making his Serie A debut with the grenade on February 2, 2003, in the match against Inter.

“To his loved ones, relatives and many friends, the affectionate closeness of the whole world.”

Omolade was born in Kaduna state. He moved to Italy at 17. He joined Treviso, where he made his professional debut in Serie B.

After just one season, he would sign up with Torino in the Serie A.

His departure from Turin saw him begin a journeyman career that would take him to 11 other football clubs across Italy.