Hardship: 80-year-old hangs self in Lagos

Isiyaka Ayinde, an 80-year-old man, has committed suicide by hanging at the Watch Tower in the Araromi Imota area of Lagos State.

Reports said the incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The deceased hung himself with a rope in the kitchen, witnesses said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident, noted that due to age and religious convictions, the deceased’s family insisted that the body be buried without delay.

“The scene has been visited by the DCB personnel of the division, and photographs were taken, he said. “The family of the deceased is not interested in depositing the body at the mortuary but rather prefer burying the corpse immediately as a result of the age and religious inclination of the deceased.”

