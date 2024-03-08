The Federal Government has disclosed that 44 out of 100 newborn babies in Sokoto State die, raising concern over maternal and infant mortality in the North West state.

The Special Adviser in charge of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health, Salma Ibrahim, made the disclosure during a courtesy call on Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Thursday.

She sought homegrown solutions to maternal and infant fatality in and across the state.

According to her, Sokoto State still has the highest burden of maternal and infant death in the country.

“Most of the newborn deaths occurred in the state. According to the NBS survey in 2018, 44 out of 100 newborn babies die in the state compared to the national average of 34.

“73 percent of pregnant women do not have access or decide not to go for antenatal care for reason best known to them, and if you don’t attend ANC, it means that if there is a problem, you will not know.

“And women that can deliver by still birth attendants (those that are trained like nurses and midwives) in Sokoto state, you will see that, they are very low, 27 percent out of more that 50 delivery per 100. So sir, it is cause for concern for us,” she said

She noted an increase in family planning in the state, which she said would reduce maternal death.

Ibrahim said that the President was concerned about the health of women and children in the country, which was the reason why they came up with an accelerated emergency plan to address the menace in the country.

“So we want to get the state commitment to accelerate a reduction in maternal death with you as the chief advocate.

“We want the state to explore key drivers, to find out the root causes why women are not delivery in hospitals and come up with home grown solution. We are commitment to support you,” she pledged.

In his response, Aliyu assured her that the state would work with the Presidential Advisory Committee on Health to change the narratives.

