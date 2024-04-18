Connect with us

Lagos Police nab bus driver with pistols
Lagos Police nab bus driver with pistols

Operatives of the Lagos State police command, Maroko Division, in the early hours of Thursday, arrested one driver, Azeez Babatunde, and recovered weapons from his minibus.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

“At about 5am, anti-crime patrol officers from Maroko Division noticed a minibus do a quick u-turn upon sighting them on Hakeem Dickson Street. The officers went in pursuit,” he wrote.

“Six persons jumped out of the vehicle, running in different directions. The officers caught up with the vehicle and arrested the only person left in the vehicle, the driver, Azeez Babatunde.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two locally-made pistols, two unexpended cartridges, and a knife. Investigation is ongoing.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

