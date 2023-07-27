Centre-back, Osinachi Ohale has been named Player of the Match in Thursday’s Super Falcons victory over Australia at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian team beat the Australians 3-2 victory at Lang Park, Brisbane on Thursday afternoon.

Ohale scored Nigeria’s second goal in the five-goal thriller.

The experienced centre-back nodded home from close range after McKenzie Arnold nodded Asisat Oshoala’s header into her path.

It was the 31-year-old’s second-ever goal for the nine-time African champions in 31 appearances.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie won the award in Super Falcons’ first game against Canada.