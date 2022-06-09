Dumebi Kachikwu, Roots TV CEO, has beaten Kingsley Moghalu to clinch the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Kachikwu scored 977 votes against Mr Moghalu’s 589 votes. Chukwuka Monye came third with 339 votes at the primary exercise in Abeokuta on Wednesday night.

It was an election said to have been decided by money rather than popularity of candidates.

“I appreciate Prof. Moghalu and other credible aspirants for a spirited fight even though we didn’t make it. The fight to rescue this country from the brink of disaster is still on…. Monye is committed to this” Mr Monye said. “Will communicate who we will support.”

Mr Kachikwu is the younger brother of former minister Ibe Kachikwu.

Mr Moghalu, an economist and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, had said he was prepared to retire Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu and set Nigeria on the path of prosperity.